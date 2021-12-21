A Talent Development Program (TDP) grant of up to $10,000 per year is available to help Minnesota employers pay for skills training for full-time, permanent employees.
TDP offsets the employer costs to train and upgrade the skills of current workers. Eligible businesses must articulate that by receiving funding assistance through the program their business will not only improve the skills of their workforce but also improve their business processes and competitiveness and/or avert a layoff.
The grant is administered by JET - Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training.
Eligible applicants include: public or private educational institutions, trade associations or industry-specific trainers, community-based organizations, economic development agencies, unions and government agencies.
Businesses must be located in Minnesota and in continuous operations for 18 months prior to application and registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office. Groups of employers are encouraged to collaborate on training for workers across organizations.
TDP is not intended for onboarding new staff and usually requires at least six months of employment for the majority of participants being trained. Funding and TDP training must be delivered within program funding years from July 1 to June 30. Applicants are encouraged to apply early as funds are limited.
JET can also assist with helping employers find training resources and providers.
Email JET Outreach Specialist Renee Prout with inquiries or to request an application.
