Kelsey Thompson

Swanson Law Office is pleased to announce the addition of a new associate, Ms. Kelsey Thompson, J.D.  Ms. Thompson attended Grand Rapids Senior High School and graduated from UMD summa cum laude, with honors in 2009 with a degree in Political Science and History.  Ms. Thompson graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School, with honors in 2018.  

Ms. Thompson has been working as a legal assistant for Swanson Law Office since December of 2018 before transitioning into her new role as an Associate Attorney in December of 2020.  Ms. Thompson plans to practice primarily family law (divorce, custody, support, paternity, etc) and eventually plans to add estate planning (wills and trusts) to her practice areas.

You may contact Swanson Law Office at 999.5520. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments