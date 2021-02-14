Swanson Law Office is pleased to announce the addition of a new associate, Ms. Kelsey Thompson, J.D. Ms. Thompson attended Grand Rapids Senior High School and graduated from UMD summa cum laude, with honors in 2009 with a degree in Political Science and History. Ms. Thompson graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School, with honors in 2018.
Ms. Thompson has been working as a legal assistant for Swanson Law Office since December of 2018 before transitioning into her new role as an Associate Attorney in December of 2020. Ms. Thompson plans to practice primarily family law (divorce, custody, support, paternity, etc) and eventually plans to add estate planning (wills and trusts) to her practice areas.
You may contact Swanson Law Office at 999.5520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.