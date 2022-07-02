Superior Choice Credit Union announces the appointment of Jennifer Strama as the VP of Commercial Lending. Strama brings over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, with significant knowledge in management and lending. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Hayward Community Credit Union of Hayward, Wisconsin.
As VP of Commercial Lending, Strama is responsible for leading the commercial lending team, developing new products, and creating a better experience for the commercial members at Superior Choice. Strama will continue to focus on community banking relationships throughout the Wisconsin and northern Minnesota area.
“We are excited and lucky to have a strong leader like Jennifer join our team. Her prior experience in the financial industry makes an immediate impact to our growing organization. That, paired with her deep roots in credit unions and serving local communities, make her the perfect fit to further amplify our commercial department,” said Tim Foster, Superior Choice Credit Union CEO.
Superior Choice Credit Union has been locally owned and operated by its members since 1932, with nine branches across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. SCCU provides a full suite of financial services from checking and savings to lending and credit card reward programs. Visit www.superiorchoice.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.