Superior Choice Credit Union announces the appointment of Jennifer Strama as the VP of Commercial  Lending. Strama brings over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, with significant knowledge  in management and lending. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Hayward  Community Credit Union of Hayward, Wisconsin. 

As VP of Commercial Lending, Strama is responsible for leading the commercial lending team,  developing new products, and creating a better experience for the commercial members at Superior  Choice. Strama will continue to focus on community banking relationships throughout the Wisconsin  and northern Minnesota area. 

“We are excited and lucky to have a strong leader like Jennifer join our team. Her prior experience in  the financial industry makes an immediate impact to our growing organization. That, paired with her  deep roots in credit unions and serving local communities, make her the perfect fit to further amplify  our commercial department,” said Tim Foster, Superior Choice Credit Union CEO. 

Superior Choice Credit Union has been locally owned and operated by its members since 1932, with nine branches across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. SCCU provides a full suite of financial services from  checking and savings to lending and credit card reward programs. Visit www.superiorchoice.com for  more information.

 

