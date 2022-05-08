Superior Choice Credit Union opened its first branch location Feb. 8, 1932, in a former grocery store in Superior, Wis. Since then, the company has grown to serve more than 30,000 members, with $600 million in assets and nine branch locations across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The full-service credit union celebrated 90 years in business in April by opening new convenient locations, unveiling a refreshed look and providing innovative financial products and special incentives for new and existing members. New members will receive up to a $100 match by opening an account or a free piggy bank with a youth account. Superior Choice is also discounting rates on vehicle loans and new mortgages.
Since December, Superior Choice has expanded to two new locations in Grand Rapids, Minn. and Ladysmith, Wisc. The credit union is also making significant interior upgrades to several existing branches to provide a comfortable and flexible banking experience. Work is complete on the East End location in Superior, Wisc. with additional remodels scheduled throughout 2022. The East End location has a new Wi-Fi lounge and a bright, modern lobby area.
To recognize the 90th anniversary milestone, and the growth of the credit union, Superior Choice is hosting a series of open houses. The community is invited to attend these events to tour the new and remodeled locations and to learn more about Superior Choice financial products and services like checking accounts, saving accounts, loans and financial planning.
Superior Choice provides a full suite of financial solutions including checking accounts, savings accounts, loans and financial planning at its nine branch locations and online at superiorchoice.com.
In 2021, Raddon recognized Superior Choice with the Crystal Performance Award. This honor goes to credit unions in the top 3 percent nationally for service, member relationships and sales. Superior Choice also received the “Community Cornerstone” award from the Superior, Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.
Superior Choice team members are invested in the places they live and work. In the past decade alone, Superior Choice has donated more than $500,000 to local nonprofit organizations. In 2021, employees donated 1,000 volunteer hours benefitting more than 150 local organizations across Wisconsin and Minnesota. The credit union partnered with 17 schools to provide financial literacy resources and created 10 scholarships last year.
“Ninety years in business as a community-based credit union is a remarkable achievement. From buying a home, starting a business, sending children to college and retiring comfortably, we have helped countless generations of families achieve significant life milestones,” said Tim Foster, president and chief executive officer at Superior Choice Credit Union. “At the same time that we celebrate our nine decades of successes and service, we are also looking forward to the future of Superior Choice. We are growing our brand and our service offerings to better partner with our members. We have a dedicated and talented team in place and together we will achieve great things during the next chapter of Superior Choice Credit Union.”
