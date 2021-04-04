DULUTH, Minn. – Super One Foods and Super One Liquor teamed with customers to raise $54,000 to help transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the 39th annual MDA Shamrocks program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
“For several years we’ve rallied to sell MDA Shamrocks. Our customers show their generous support by purchasing Shamrocks to help local families impacted by neuromuscular diseases,” said Greg Larson, Operations Director. “We’re thankful for our staff and customers, and we’re honored to do our part to support of MDA’s mission.”
For 3 weeks, Super One locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which customers and associates purchased an MDA Shamrock at check-out for a $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Each Shamrock symbolizes the movement to cure these diseases for MDA families in the community.
The MDA Shamrocks program unites thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care the MDA Care Centers in Duluth, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Maple Grove and Rochester in MN, in Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Marshfield and Neenah in WI, and in Royal Oak, Detroit, Grand Rapids, East Lansing and Ann Arbor in Michigan.
Recent major medical and scientific advancements including the development of twelve new FDA approved treatments in the past five years, and the promise of more to come, make today the most optimistic time in the history of neuromuscular disease research and care. These advances are made possible in part by the funds raised and support given over the years to the MDA Shamrocks program.
To learn more about the 2021 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact Erin Hill at 605-940-3661 or ehill@mdausa.org or visit mda.org/shamrocks.
About MDA
For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming
the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA’s MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers.
young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence
at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-
19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA’s COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.
