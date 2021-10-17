Edge of the Wilderness Realty welcomed Reese Stephens to join their Grand Rapids office this summer.
Reese was born and raised in Grand Rapids, and her local knowledge and community involvement are a huge asset to the company.
Top-rated in customer service, Reese has a warm demeanor and a go-getter personality. She obtained her Real Estate License just months after high school graduation and has already made an impact. Inspired by the Real Estate industry at a young age, she understands the dynamics and emotions that go into buying and selling a property.
Reese truly believes that your home is your sanctuary, and should be treated as such.
Edge of the Wilderness Realty owners B.J. Hansen and Greg Anselmo wrote, “We are excited to have Reese on board here at EOW. Her energy and connection to the area will enhance her career in real estate.”
Whether you’re buying your first home, downsizing for retirement or anything in between, her goals for you are the same - to provide a seamless process and a wonderful experience.
While starting a career in Real Estate in one of the craziest years in history due to the fast-paced environments, low housing inventory, and high demands, Reese has shined.
Friends and family describe her as honest, energetic, motivated, hard-working, determined, and loyal; all great qualities to have when working with clients.
To Reese, your home or cabin is not just a place to live, it’s where you make long-lasting memories.
Reese is excited to start this journey with the Team at EOW Realty, surrounded by top-producing, experienced industry leaders. She is waiting for your call and is looking forward to hearing from you.
You can reach Reese at (218) 244-2457 or Reese@EOWRealty.com.
