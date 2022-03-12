Finding out you’re having a baby should be a joyous and exciting time. But, for many moms-to-be, it can be frightening and overwhelming when you are facing it alone. Especially, when you are homeless or don’t have secure housing. Star of the North Maternity Home was opened 3 years ago in the Twin Ports, after a 2018 Community feasibility study showed there was a need for housing in the region. Since inception, SON Twin Ports has served over 20 women and their babies.
Fast forward to early 2021, we were contacted by community leaders from the Iron Range, inquiring about possibly opening a second location. We once again conducted a community feasibility study and confirmed the need on the Iron Range.
That is why the Star of the North Maternity Home is excited to announce the opening of a second home on the Iron Range, located in Hibbing, MN.
“This expansion of a second home comes at a great time of need on the Iron Range.” states Sue McClernon, Ph.D, Executive Director. “Our home in the Twin Ports has had more inquiries from women in need than we can handle, we are seeing the same trend on the Iron Range and we are committed to helping fill that void—nothing is more important than helping moms and babies at this time in their life.”
Expecting women and women with infants are welcome to stay in the home for up to 18 months. The home includes a four-phase program, onsite education along with working with many community agencies that support the well-being of mom and baby. SON provides not only shelter, but programming to support mom into becoming a good parent and self-sufficient.
The programming and home-like model will be similar to the Twin Ports, but with a twist. The home will include apartment-style living so moms with other children, or plans to reunify with their children, will be served. There is also an educational space for day programming to include other pregnant women who need support, but currently have access to stable housing.
The other shortage on the Iron Range is childcare, thus SON is also planning on opening up a community space that will house a drop off childcare center. This will not only generate revenue for the programming, but also will provide job skills and income for our moms, as well as provide childcare for the community.
Many existing organizations that support moms and babies on the Iron Range. including government and non-profits in the region, supported the concept of opening another Star of the North Maternity Home. A special thank you goes to the local leadership of Cathy Timmerman, Nancy Hyduke and Pastor John and Julie Krhin for really driving this important mission. Many other generous community leaders, churches, businesses and private donations have been received to allow the maternity home to open in mid-March, with additional programming to follow in the coming months.
Kimberly Fagan has been selected to serve as the SON Maternity Home Iron Range Program Manager.
Any women who are in need of support, should contact Star of the North Maternity Home today at www.starofthenorthmaternityhome.org or by calling 218-206-1931.
About Star of the North Maternity Home:
Star of the North Maternity Home, Twin Ports and the Iron Range, provides loving and stable Christian family-like supportive housing available for homeless pregnant mothers and their babies with the focus of moving them to self-sufficiency. We promote a program which includes education about healthy relationships, adoption or positive parenting, a strong spiritual faith life, a good self-image and empowerment for mothers and fathers. The homes serve women age 21+ in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin, with the average length of stay projected to be 12-18 months. Star of the North Maternity Home is a program of Together For Life Northland, Inc.
About Together for Life Northland:
TOGETHER FOR LIFE NORTHLAND (TFLN) offers an opportunity to learn more about the pro-life organizations in the Northland who promote and build a true Culture of Hope and Life. TFLN continues to build unity, offer support and promote educational opportunities to all TFLN Collaborative Partners. https://togetherforlifenorthland.org/need-help-now-2/
