ICTV is bringing more St. Paul Saints baseball games to cable television subscribers. Thanks to the Saints Broadcast Network and CTN out of Coon Rapids, 25 more games of the season will be shown.
“We are pleased that CTN is offering these games to public access television stations across Minnesota,” said ICTV Executive Director Beth George. “Through CTN’s association with the Saints, it is offering the stream which ICTV picks up and cablecasts. We’ve test run several games of the early season and now feel confident the rest of the season will go without a hitch. Thanks in-part to sponsorship of First National Bank of Coleraine, games will run until September 11.“
The Saints can be seen on ICTV channels Mediacom 5 and Paul Bunyan 35 in many Itasca communities.
The games are not part of ICTV’s online streaming platform. The game schedule available to public access stations is not the full schedule as other networks have rights to those games.
The graph shows games being aired this season.
