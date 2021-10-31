The Itasca Economic Development Corporation is hosting a 2021 Social Media Summit at the Timberlake Lodge on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The summit will help businesses and organizations find effective ways to enhance their social media strategy. The four-hour event will begin with a social media trends and practical tips presentation by Elizabeth Chapman of Art Unlimited.
Other topics include the value of video content, a lunch presentation about ways to improve local spin on social media and paid advertising, website performance, and ways to enhance social media presence.
For more information or to find a link to register, visit IEDC’s website or Facebook page.
