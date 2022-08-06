The SOAR (Seize Opportunities and Rise) Conference is designed for local women entrepreneurs and small business owners to learn, connect, and be inspired to take the next step in growing their business. After two years of hosting the event exclusively online, the 4th Annual SOAR Conference for Women in Business is transitioning to a two-day hybrid model. 

“Entrepreneurship can be isolating, and the ability to connect with peers to share business aspirations and challenges can grow an entrepreneur’s local support network and confidence to inspire that next step in pursuing their goals,” said Sandy Voigt, Director of Women’s Business Alliance – Central.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments