The SOAR (Seize Opportunities and Rise) Conference is designed for local women entrepreneurs and small business owners to learn, connect, and be inspired to take the next step in growing their business. After two years of hosting the event exclusively online, the 4th Annual SOAR Conference for Women in Business is transitioning to a two-day hybrid model.
“Entrepreneurship can be isolating, and the ability to connect with peers to share business aspirations and challenges can grow an entrepreneur’s local support network and confidence to inspire that next step in pursuing their goals,” said Sandy Voigt, Director of Women’s Business Alliance – Central.
The event is hosted by the Women’s Business Alliance (WBA), a program of the Entrepreneur Fund dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their small business journey through specialized programming. On average, over 1,000 aspiring and current women entrepreneurs benefit from the WBA program each year.
“We look to small business owners to bring new opportunities to our region and, over time, add to the economic engine in our communities. The women leading our small businesses face unique challenges. Supporting them by delivering relevant programming and opportunities for connection is good for our communities and economic well-being,” said Sandi Larson, Director of Women’s Business Alliance – North.
The SOAR Conference will take place this fall from October 11 – 13 with one virtual and two in-person events. Attendees can choose which in-person event they will attend depending on their geographic proximity to Princeton or Duluth, MN. Registration for attending the virtual event only is also available.
Early-bird registration is open until August 31 or until seats are filled. The price for registration will increase on September 1.
Aspiring and current small business owners are encouraged check out SOAR Conference details and register online at www.thesoarconference.com
The 4th Annual SOAR Conference for Women in Business is sponsored by Minnesota Power, Falcon National Bank, Hill Capital Corporation, Minnesota Business Finance Corporation, Amplio, EdwardJones, JMR Financial Group, Princeton Wine & Spirits and The Garden Event Center.
It is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
About the Women’s Business Alliance
The Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) is a program of the Entrepreneur Fund that provides specialized advising, training, networking, and access to capital for women entrepreneurs across 17 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The WBA is dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their small business journey, as well as providing opportunities for professional growth. It is run by women for women who understand the unique challenge of women entrepreneurship.
About the Entrepreneur Fund
At the Entrepreneur Fund, we actively partner with entrepreneurs to create growing businesses, thriving communities, and a diverse regional economy. We have been working diligently to foster entrepreneurship and grow small businesses for over 30 years.
As a nonprofit and certified community development institution (CDFI), we are dedicated to providing capital and support to small businesses in our region. We focus on serving entrepreneurs and businesses located in 17 counties across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Since its inception in 1989, the Entrepreneur Fund has assisted more than 18,000 entrepreneurs, 3,700 businesses and provided more than $101.7 Million in small business loans to grow our region’s economy.
