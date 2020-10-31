The Entrepreneur Fund’s Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) is pleased to announce they will host the 2nd annual SOAR Women’s Business Conference on November 12, 17 and 19, 2020. The goal of the conference is to inspire and equip women business owners, aspiring owners and leaders to reimagine how we do business in a post-COVID world. Keynote speakers will include Sherry Deutschmann, founder of BrainTrust, Jill Blashack Strahan, founder of Tastefully Simple, and Dr. Debra Lindh, founder of the Mindful Effect.
“We are very excited about our SOAR Conference lineup this year,” said Sandi Larson, WBA North Director. “The COVID-19 pandemic challenged us to rethink our strategy, and while we’ll miss the in-person interactions, we’re looking forward to connecting virtually women business owners across Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
In its second year, the SOAR Conference has transitioned to a fully online experience to reimagine how we do business. This year’s conference is free, and will include three virtual sessions in November that feature a keynote speaker, a local expert entrepreneur panel discussion, skill building sessions, peer networking opportunities and actionable resources. Each 2.5-hour session dives deep to explore one of three key topics: family, finance and health.
Day 1: Finance – Embracing an Entrepreneurial Money Mindset
Thursday, November 12 (9AM – 11:30AM Central Time)
Keynote Speaker: Jill Blashack Strahan, Tastefully Simple.
Panelists: Kim Ellingson, Bremer Bank; Adelle Starin, Baby's on Broadway; and Andrea Stordahl, Minnesota Rust.
Day 2: Mompreneurship – Balancing Business and Family
Tuesday, November 17 (1PM – 3:30PM Central Time)
Keynote Speaker: Sherry Deutschmann, BrainTrust.
Panelists: ChaQuanna McEntyre, Najen Enterprise and Family’s Rise Together; Lori Peterson, Coda Vision; and Angela Stocke, Ang Stocke Coaching.
Day 3: Health – Living Your Healthiest and Most Fulfilling Life
Thursday, November 19 (9AM – 11:30AM Central Time)
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Debra Lindh, The Mindful Effect.
Panelists: Kari Collett, A to Zinc Nutrition; Marcy Kernez, Eagles Nest Massage Therapy; and Ann Maxwell, Yoga North.
“Being nimble and agile is key to success in today’s evolving business climate. It’s the type of environment where women thrive,” said Sandy Voigt, WBA Central Director. “The intentional changes we’ve made to the SOAR Conference will allow us to connect, engage and learn safely.”
Learn more and register for the SOAR Conference today at www.TheSOARConference.com
All registrants will have access to a catalog of the resources, event recordings and a digital networking space beyond the event.
This Conference is funded in part by the CARES Act through the U.S. Small Business Administration and is supported by the Entrepreneur Fund. Additional support was provided by:
Minnesota Business Finance Corporation, Hill Capital, Minnesota Power, and SPEDCO.
