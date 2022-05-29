Senator David Tomassoni named Honorary Member of the Northern MN Builders Association

The Northern Minnesota Builders Association (NMBA) has recognized Senator David Tomassoni for his outstanding support and commitment toward the building trades. With much appreciation, the NMBA Board of Directors granted Senator Tomassoni as an Honorary Member of the NMBA.
Senator Tomassoni has been a long-time champion of the organization and the building trades for the region at the state level. Close friend and NMBA Member, Quentin Johnson of Quentin Johnson Construction said of Tomassoni, “I’ve known David for over 48 years and always considered him a trusted friend. He has hired me to do work for him numerous times, he liked my work and always appreciated everyone in the building trades. He always supported the NMBA and we could count on him down in Saint Paul. For many years we had the same foursome at the NMBA golf tournaments, I’ll miss him this year. I never heard him say a bad thing about anybody and his glass is always half full instead of half empty. He is a one-of-a-kind amazing person.”
Among the many years of Tomassoni’s accomplishments at the State Capitol, the following is a snapshot of his advocacy for the building industry:
2022 - (SF 3372/HF 3603) Tommasoni authored NMBA’s workforce scholarships expansion to include construction fields.
2017 – (SF 1789/HF 2112) Housing project bounding authority allocations. Program rolled out in 2021. (More money for single family housing)
2016 – (SF 3265/HF 3658) Construction career pathway initiative program which was funded.
2016 – (SF201/HF 539) – Construction code changed to a six-year cycle.
2015 – (SF 3167/HF 3377) – Affordable home ownership fund buys the statewide proceeds from the mortgage registry tax and the deed tax.
2022 – (SF 3372/HF 3603) ALS research and caregiver funding for $25 million. If anyone in your family or friends have struggled with this disease, you can understand the Senator’s commitment to getting it enacted.
“On behalf of the Northern Minnesota Builders Association, we want to thank Senator David Tomassoni for his support, advocacy, and friendship over his vast career,” said Carrie Olds, NMBA Executive director, who announced that Tomassoni’s son Daunte will participate in the NMBA Craig Westfield Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on behalf of his father and continue the legacy on the golf course.
Johnson recalled stories of Tomassoni placing the flag down “just so” before a putt, and occasionally, it helped.
“I spent a lifetime passing laws, so I felt I could change a few on the course as well,” commented the senator.
The Northern MN Builders Association (NMBA) will host the Craig Westfield Memorial – Scholarship Golf Tournament June 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids. The goal and purpose of this annual event is to raise funds to provide scholarships to those pursuing an education in the building trades. To date, the NMBA has given 54 Scholarships to area students and more than $20,000 to the trades program at Mesabi Range Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.