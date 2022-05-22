Second Harvest 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank announces Noah Wilcox, President, Grand Rapids State Bank, as the 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year raising $10,550 for Second Harvest. Tia Marie, Owner of UnWined Up North, won Judge’s Choice for Itasca County’s Best Mac and Cheese and Hara Charlier, Ph.D, President, Central Lakes College, won Judge’s Choices for Crow Wing County’s Best Mac and Cheese. Matt Kilian, President, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, came in a close second to Hara with his lobster mac and cheese. The Celebrity Chefs recently participated in the 12th Annual Chef’s Gala, the Virtual Edition where they competed across counties to raise funds for Second Harvest and become the 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year. Noah Wilcox, President of Grand Rapids State Bank shared, “It was an honor to be asked to join this year’s Celebrity Chefs and I am proud of the combined effort of the chefs raising an amazing amount for a wonderful cause. Food is a basic need and too many are without, as a community we can do more to close that gap.”
“It was a big undertaking to make our event virtual especially after having to postpone it due to COVID-19”, stated Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “Since we are all about food, our idea was to have a live virtual event where two chefs would be cooking from a location in Brainerd and two cooking from a location in Grand Rapids then somehow join them virtually where they could interact with each other”. It took two production teams, two hosts, Heidi Holtan and Aaron Brown, nine staff members and two volunteers to ensure the event would be a success and they couldn’t be happier raising almost $62,000, surpassing their $60,000 goal.
“We could not have done this event without our amazing chefs, hosts, production teams, judges, sponsors, staff and volunteers,” said Estee. “We really can’t thank them enough.”
