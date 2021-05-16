Seamless Cleaners will be opening with a new name and a new location this May. Formerly Vanity Cleaners, the business was bought out by Itasca County to make room for its new jail facilities.
Owners Craig and Gigi Pehrson initially planned on closing the business, but they had a change of heart. After some thought, they decided to relocate and continue under a new name.
“We were very, very close to just saying that we weren’t going to open, but I couldn’t do that to the community. I really couldn’t,” Craig said. “I just didn’t want to see Grand Rapids go without a dry cleaners, like a lot of cities. A lot of smaller towns don’t have this service anymore and I didn’t want to see that happen.”
The new location is at 316 NE Fourth Street in Grand Rapids, next to Dottie’s Hometown Cafe.
Dry cleaning is a broad term, and many people don’t understand all the services offered by dry cleaners. Seamless Cleaners presses pants, shirts, suit coats, and more. They can also remove stains, wash large comforters, leathers, silks, wools, and other delicate clothing.
Maybe the most common, but difficult part of the job is removing difficult stains from clothes.
“If you get oil or paint on your new jeans, we can get those stains out,” Craig said. “You don’t have to turn those into a pair of work jeans. We’re able to get a lot of stains out of clothes.
Seamless Cleaners also handles large cleaning orders for businesses, resorts, and camps.
Another line of work they can handle is the cleaning of household clothing that’s been recovered after a catastrophic event, such as a house fire or flood. The Pehrson’s said people don’t realize the amount of clothes they have in their household. If there is a structure fire or flood, clothing may smell of smoke or mold. Seamless cleaners can handle a household’s worth of laundry in that event and get the clothing back to its previous condition.
As with many other businesses, Seamless Cleaners faced several challenges at the onset of the COVID-19 virus last year. They needed to change business hours and adapt to a changing customer base. Many business professionals began working from home and didn’t have as much need for dry cleaning services.
“More of the professional people were staying home. You weren’t going to church. You weren’t going to weddings. Our business was affected greatly by that,” Craig said.
The transition to a new location is ongoing, but the Pehrson’s plan to officially open this month. They have remodeled the storefront and moved in equipment from the old location. They also brought in a new large-capacity commercial washer and dryer and upgraded their pressing equipment.
The Pehrson’s have operated Seamless Cleaners since 2007. With all the changes wrapping up this month, they are looking forward to getting back to business with a fresh start and a new name.
