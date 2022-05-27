All are free to read this article and yet I must give fair warning to my friend, who shall remain nameless but who will know what I am talking about, who recoils from all scientific things related to ‘outer space’. It is not that this person has no interest in what’s out there, but rather prefers to remain in awe at the spender and wonder of the great panorama of stars and planets on a clear Minnesota winter night.
Knowing too much about creation and the chaos and violence involved and the ‘cold’ science in some ways does, at least for some people, take away something from the aesthetic inspiration that it can elicit. But humans have a tendency to analyze everything, to discover how things work, what they are made of, and how they came about. That is what we do as a species. This curiosity, at least to the degree it exists today, is a relatively new human endeavor. For most of the two to three hundred thousand year history of anatomically modern humans, people were too busy trying to survive. Certainly curiosity existed but it was channeled into practical applications out of necessity. The causes of Natural events and phenomena were explained by good and bad spirits together with gods and demigods. These explanations served the purpose of creating explanations for the ‘great unknowns’ and left people free to think about more immediate concerns.
So to my artist friend, I have to suggest that one can be overwhelmed by the beauty of Nature and still want to understand how it all works. To know that the myriad points of light in the night sky are actually planets and distant suns or understanding how a brilliant sunset or the Northern Lights are naturally created doesn’t detract from the wonder of it all. Or noting that the motions of celestial objects including planets, stars, and galaxies and their intricate interplay can be explained by a set of mathematical equations doesn’t make them any less beautiful. For me at least, the more I learn about Nature, the more beautiful she becomes. Studying how Nature works will not change Nature one iota but it will change those who take the time to learn about and appreciate her.
There is, however, the saying: Ignorance is bliss. New discoveries, about Nature in particular, have often been met with stiff resistance when those discoveries come into direct conflict with established ancient stories that were based mostly on imagination, fear, and wishful thinking. This has always been the case. One can imagine the first primate to realize fire could be contained and controlled and created was probably regarded as some kind of crazy and either worshipped or thrown over a cliff. New discoveries are almost never immediately accepted especially when they disprove generations of established doctrine.
At our ‘core’ people haven’t changed much in two hundred thousand years. The same reluctance to abandon even what has proven to be wrong in favor of better explanations is still present within us even when presented with undeniable facts. In terms of our tenure on Earth and our intellect, we are still just one step beyond the entrance of the cave.
Whether or not understanding the Cosmos will be beneficial for human survival remains to be seen. Whether it is just the current curiosity that will fade in time when our collective attention is diverted to some other unknown also remains to be seen. But the point of view my friend presents has some validity: Can we learn too much and can that knowledge then have a negative effect on humanity, whether from an aesthetic perspective or a purely practical one? Would the discovery of the tremendous power stored in atoms that led to atomic weapons have been better left unknown? One can speculate that at some point in the future someone might wonder about the creation of Artificial Intelligence and whether or not it was a good idea. Or whether the creation of machines to do virtually anything a human can do, only faster and better, was a wise use of our brain power? Human discoveries have led to a multitude of ways to manipulate at least some parts of Nature to our advantage but also created the potential for our own destruction. And from a long-term perspective, there is no way of knowing which is which. Someone might eventually ask: Would we have been better off as a species to have been a little less curious about how Nature works and more content to appreciate and accept the beauty of Nature at face value? But, of course, we will never know because the past cannot be changed and the course of humanity was probably set from the moment our proto-human ancestor picked up the burning stick from a lightning strike and realized he could control fire.
