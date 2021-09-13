“What an amazing community we have,” believes Luke St. Germain
St. Germain is the Itasca County Veteran Service Officer and he’s seen individuals and businesses reach out looking to find special ways to say thank you to Veterans.
Recently, the team at Schwartz Excavating and Redi-Mix contacted St. Germain with an idea of using the newest addition to their fleet as a way of expressing their gratitude to Veterans, as well as all of those who are and have served our country and community.
“Through conversations, they decided to sponsor the Itasca County Veteran’s Service office. They wanted it to be vet-friendly and local,” explained St. Germain. “The team at Schwartz believes that veterans have earned their benefits.”
To encourage Veterans to contact the Service Office, Schwartz had a large rolling billboard mounted to the tailgate of their truck with the phone number 218-327-2858 and website information of the county at co.itasca.mn.us/192/Veterans-Services.
“We are a funnel point for all Veterans in our area who may need help with navigating their VA benefits or needing a helping hand up,” explained St. Germain who said they especially want to reach Veterans who may be reaching homelessness.
In addition, monetary donations were made to show appreciation and thanks. Schwartz made a donation of $1,200 and McCoy Construction and Forestry with the Grand Rapids John Deere facility, who partners with Schwartz, made a donation of $2,500.
According to St. Germain, both businesses chose to make a donation to the Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizens Committee, which offers support to current military service members (active, guard, and reserves) and Veterans from all of Itasca County.
The Itasca County Veterans Service Office meets with about 25-30 people a week in person and three-times that via phone. The office was successful last year in securing $25 million
“Thank you both for your support to our veterans and current service members.” St. Germain added. “This honors all our Vets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.