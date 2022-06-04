Schoonmaker joins Rapids Radio

“Sports Dad” Art Schoonmaker has joined the Rapids Radio family as the new morning and sports play-by-play announcer. Art has teamed up with Tim Edwards on the “Morning Mess” show on 93.1 FM/1320 AM weekdays from 6 am to 8 am and will be featured on-air throughout the day and on high school play by play broadcasts.
Art was born in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Greenway High School in 1996. He served in the United States Navy on board the USS Florida submarine before moving back to the area. Art married his wife Dawn in 2005 and they have three daughters Kennedy, Reagan, and Ryne that attend school at Greenway.
Art asked his family to interview him for this article. Starting with his wife Dawn.
Dawn: “Why the Sports Dad nickname?”
Art: “The term sports dad has developed a very negative meaning in our current society. It’s used to describe those dads that sit in the stands and yell and curse about everything. The ones that berate their own kids and make everyone uncomfortable. I picked it to give it a positive spin.”
Kennedy age 13: “What is your favorite sport?”
Art: “Baseball and it’s not even close. I love watching any Minnesota sports but nothing tops a good baseball game.
Reagan age 12: “Who are your favorite players?”
Art: “I grew up as a huge Ryne Sandberg fan, easily my favorite player of all time. Other than everyone that played for a Minnesota team it was Dan Marino in football, Pavel Bure in hockey, and Dominque Wilkins in basketball. I don’t really have any current favorite players, I cheer for the name on the front, not the one on the back.
Ryne (yes, she is named after Ryne Sandberg) age 6: “What’s the best part of your job?”
Art: “Getting to be spontaneous, listen to music, and talk about sports are all incredible things, but the best part of my job is the team at Rapids Radio. Everyone has been a joy to work with, the team is like a big family.”
