Salon Brad is working to spread Christmas cheer this winter by collecting gifts and donations for foster children and families.
The Grand Rapids salon partnered with Foster Love, a free children’s clothing shop for foster children and families in need. Salon Brad is collecting Christmas gifts that will be donated to Foster Love. Donations are categorized into three age groups: Infants - 5 year olds, ages 6 - 10, and ages 11 and up.
“We wanted to give back this year and Foster Love is one organization we felt compelled to work with,” Jeremy Olson said.
Salon Brad is looking to collect items such as stuffed animals, baby dolls, cars and trucks, coloring books, puzzles, sports equipment, and more. Olson said he’s more than happy to accept anything that would make a good Christmas present, but the donations don’t have to be limited to just Christmas ideas. The gifts may be used for birthdays or other special events.
“The more gifts we get, the more gifts we can give,” Stacey Olson said.
Donations will be accepted until December 23 and anyone who gives a donation will also receive a gift card for a discount on Salon Brad retail items.
“This is a way for all different types of people in our community to give back,” Salon Coordinator Taylor Bullock said. “You don’t have to be a Salon Brad client to make a donation.”
Donations can be dropped off at Salon Brad, located at 320 SE 21st Street in Grand Rapids. For more information about donations, call Salon Brad at 327-9000 or email salonbrad9000@gmail.com.
Foster Love is located at 204 NW 1st Ave Suite 2 in downtown Grand Rapids and is open every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. They have recently put out winter gear, including hats, gloves, and scarves to accommodate for the colder weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.