As firearm season wrapped up at the end of November, deer season is winding down. Only Minnesota’s muzzleloader and archery season remain in effect in December.
As the deer season ends, S&S Meats is just ramping up. So far this year, the Grand Rapids meat market/smokehouse has received 810 deer for processing.
Owners Paul and Brandon Hager said S&S Meats can process the venison into nearly anything the customer requests, such as venison bacon, burgers, and snack sticks. They can also make more than 100 flavors of brats and they expect to be filling orders until March.
“The summer sausage and the snack sticks are probably the biggest ones,” Brandon said. “Venison bacon is getting big, but that’s more of a Wisconsin thing.”
Meat cutting is a Hager family tradition spanning five generations. It started with Brandon and Paul’s great-grandfather, Gabriel.
Their grandfather, also named Paul, worked in the business before their father Stan opened up his shop.
The family tradition is continuing with Paul’s son, Kurt, too.
Stan Hager first opened up S&S Meats (which stands for Stan & Sons) 18 years ago. Stan previously operated the Red Owl grocery store in Cohasset, which later became SuperValu, before he opened up his meat market in Grand Rapids.
The Hager brothers purchased the business from their father in January. Brandon said their dad can still be found around the shop from time to time.
“It’s his baby,” Brandon said. “He brought it from the ground up.”
Work has been steady this year and Paul said they’ve processed more deer than they usually do. He said they typically receive between 700-800 deer each year. By the end of December 2021, he expects to receive about 900 deer for processing.
S&S Meats also accepts donated deer for the Minnesota Hunter Harvested Venison Donation Program, which allows Minnesota deer hunters to donate deer carcasses to food banks, food shelves and feeding programs.
As of this week, they’ve had 13 deer donated to the Venison Donation Program. Their record is 45 deer in a single year.
Besides processing venison, S&S Meats has a wide-variety of products, including beef, poultry, pork, seafood, and more. They have an on-site smokehouse, offer custom cuts, and sell meat bundles and gift packages.
About 90 percent of their chicken and pork is sourced straight from Minnesota while the other 10 percent comes from North Dakota and Iowa. Their 100-percent grain-finished beef comes from Black Canyon Angus Beef in Kansas.
When you’re picking up an order, you can fill your car up with gas, too. S&S Meats also features a convenience store with gas pumps. Customers can grab soft drinks, snacks, or a house-made pulled pork sandwich. They also sell produce, such as potatoes and corn, from local farmers around the area.
“We try to be a one-stop shop,” Brandon said.
With the end of the year approaching, Paul said that prime rib is a popular choice during the Christmas season. Double smoked hams and turkeys are also requested during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The meat market/smokehouse requires a lot of work to maintain, and the Hager brothers pride themselves on their customer service and the quality of products they provide.
“It’s all dedication. We’re here seven days a week.” Brandon said. “That’s what we thrive on.”
For more information, visit S&S Meats and Convenience Store at 1510 NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids or call (218) 327-0425. S&S Meats is open daily from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
