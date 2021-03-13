My childhood memories growing up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota are of days spent building forts in the woods, swimming in the lakes, biking along Sunny Beach Road in the summer and sledding down the many hills in the winter. A wonderful tapestry woven through and through by my parents who gave me the foundation in which to build my own life. Little did I know then that the seeds for my future career were being planted along the way.
I feel lucky to have had that childhood, where it was spent and the parents that helped guide me. My father, Robert Elkington spent his career as a teacher and principal. My mother, Dorothy was the keeper of the many household day-to-day responsibilities and later in life, had a career working as a bank teller. I watched them, without really knowing at the time how much I would one day be in awe of their talents, their sacrifices, and their goodness. When you are young, the days are strewn out before you one after the other, like a never-ending puzzle. Like a far-off distant sunset that you cannot touch. You are absorbing subtle nuances, idiosyncrasies, and values along that childhood path. You are not considering that these people that you count on every day for love, guidance and often hard-to- understand- or-appreciate rules – one day in what you thought was the far-off future, will need you to care for them.
I moved away from Grand Rapids to build my own life. I started my career in marketing and advertising, which I have mostly loved all aspects of both.
Something was missing; the connection between what I was doing and how it would matter to anyone when the day was done. There were ads for pasta, ads for hot dogs, marketing for travel, marketing for proxy voting, marketing for direct mail. Fun? Yes, mostly. Fulfilling? Not so much.
One day, as I was driving with my own small children, I received the call that my father was on his way by ambulance to the hospital, for what would be a defining moment in my life. He had fallen at home due to a stroke. Life as he knew it, was forever altered. All our lives were changed, especially my mother’s. I watched as the days went by, my mother trying to do the caregiving for a man who did not understand what had happened. I spent many weekends driving back and forth to give him pedicures, cut his nails, cut his hair, talk to him, love him. My Dad. My mentor. My guidepost. Roles were now reversed. My mom, her days had changed. She was no longer going out to dinner with the man she married 55 years prior. She was not thinking about what country music concert they could attend together. The simplest activities were now hard. Who would stay with him while she got her hair done? How safe would he be in the shower? Would he fall getting out of bed? Caregiving is a hard, full-time job and can leave the caregiver exhausted and stressed. The days still had many subtle, small joys. Glimmers of who he once was. Tiny steps forward. Love, at its finest between two people who decided long ago, to care for one another in sickness and in health. So, there it was – I was once again a witness to the tapestry that my parents were weaving around me and still guiding me by watching this new life of theirs that they had no choice but to move forward and live.
My father, after three years of living with the effects of that stroke and enjoying his days watching the sun sprinkle light on the lake through his living room window, passed away. My mother did an amazing job in those three years caring for him. Around the same time, my career path took a turn and I found myself working for a home care company. Home care is care for individuals, either elderly or with disabilities that want to remain independently living in their own homes with help from their loved ones.
There it was. The connection I needed where my personal life experiences blended with my career. Those many days, months and years watching my mom and dad care for one another and being a witness to their love for each other even in the darkest of days was still silently guiding me.
I was able to see and experience how having my dad live in the home he loved with all his books that he read, the country music that he listened to, the sounds of the loon calls on the lake that he once swam in, the smells of my mom’s roast beef dinner in the oven -- was the medicine he needed to survive after that devastating stroke. There is nothing like being in your own home when you are recovering, when you are sick, when you learn the news that your body will not do what it once did. There is nothing like having a loved one care for you and give you the respect that every one of us deserves.
Life has a way of coming full circle. From my beginnings, woven through my life’s tapestry, each experience, each observation good and bad brought me to where I am now. If I close my eyes, I can still smell burning fall leaves in my parents yard, I can still see the moonlight over Pokegama Lake, I can still hear my mother asking my father if he wants a cup of tea, I can still taste the bread that my Dad used to make and I can still feel the warm hugs that were given to me by parents who subtly and without knowing it, showed me the importance of caring for someone and how integral “home” is for each of us as we make our way through life’s journey.
