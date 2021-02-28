Ten local businesses donate $2,676 to campaign
Even in a tough year for their industry, local restaurants continue to give back to their community.
An eight-year tradition, Dining United takes place every October and November. The event brings together United Way of 1000 Lakes and Itasca-area restaurants, who donate a portion of their proceeds to the nonprofit’s annual campaign.
This year, ten local restaurants donated funds from breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even drink sales, raising a total of $2,676 for United Way’s Stronger United campaign. Participating restaurants included Culver’s, Dairy Queen, Forest Lake Lounge & Downstairs Steakhouse, Hotel Rapids & HR Bar, The Pickled Loon Saloon, Rapids Brewing Co., Sweet Amelia’s Cupcakery, the Timberlake Restaurant, UnWined Up North, and Zorbaz on Pokegama Lake.
“It’s obviously been one of the most challenging years in recent memory running a restaurant, but the silver lining has been the support we’ve continued to see from the community over the past year,” said Chris Walker, who owns and manages Zorbaz on Pokegama Lake. “If there’s one thing we can agree on it’s that we all need to stay positive and work together through this pandemic.”
Events supporting United Way’s Stronger United campaign allow United Way to continue its work to help families and individuals in the Itasca area meet their basic needs, achieve financial stability and independence, meet educational goals, and live healthy lives. United Way encourages everyone to play their part – whether through giving, advocating, volunteering, or any combination of the three. To give generously or to learn more about United Way’s work, visit uwlakes.org or text LAKES to 26989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.