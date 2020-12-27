By Commissioners Steve Grove (DEED) and Robert Doty (Revenue)
We know that many small Minnesota businesses are hurting now due to the pandemic. In response, lawmakers from across the state came together to pass funding for small business relief this month and Governor Walz signed the measure into law.
As Commissioners of the Minnesota Departments of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Revenue, we’re happy to announce the temporary programs established by the state in response to the continued impacts of COVID-19 in order to help Minnesota businesses weather this difficult time.
The three new programs included in Minnesota’s small business relief package signed into law December 16 are:
COVID-19 Business Relief Payments (Aid for Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, and Bowling Centers) – The Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) will administer this funding and notify eligible businesses through their e-Services account by December 31, 2020. Eligible business owners do not need to take any action to receive this aid. Payments will be mailed in early January 2021. For more information, please review eligibility, payment amounts, and the timeline.
Minnesota Convention Center Relief Grant Program – This temporary program was established to provide economic relief for convention centers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will make grants of up to $500,000 to eligible convention centers located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All convention centers interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application. Applications will be available on January 5th.
Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program – This temporary program was established to provide economic relief for movie theaters adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will make grants of up to $150,000 to eligible movie theaters located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All movie theaters interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application. Applications will be available on January 5th.
County Relief Program – We are working closely with Minnesota counties to disburse money. All counties must apply, forms to do so will be available later this week.
We will continue to share information about these small business relief programs in the coming weeks.
Minnesota businesses have made tremendous sacrifices to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
