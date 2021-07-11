There’s a new option for treatment for those suffering from foot and ankle pain, and it’s close to home for northern Minnesotans.
Renew Foot & Ankle is a podiatry clinic opened in Grand Rapids last year by Dr. Eric Gilbertson.
The clinic is located at 1542 Golf Course Road.
With more than 20 years of experience in podiatry, Gilbertson uses a client-focused approach and treats a wide variety of conditions.
Common foot and ankle issues such as pain, flat feet, bunions, hammertoes, deformities, tendon injuries and many other problems can be addressed by Gilbertson and his staff. Sports-related injuries or injuries resulting from accidents are treatable at the clinic as well.
Gilbertson treats patients of all ages.
A 3D scanner for custom orthotics is also available to all. The 3D digital scanning has a significantly faster turn-around time compared to traditional casting techniques.
“There are simple fixes that people aren’t aware of,” Gilbertson said. “We can solve a lot of issues. If someone is experiencing pain, we can look at options for treatment.”
Gilbertson said patients often ignore foot and ankle issues for years, which may lead to more serious repercussions. It’s vital to have issues, such as pain, examined so that the best path of treatment can be taken.
Most patients do not need a referral to schedule an appointment.
Outside of the clinic, Gilbertson also provides services at Bigfork Valley Specialty Clinic once a month, plus surgical services when needed.
Podiatry first caught Gilbertson’s eye when he shadowed a podiatrist as a high school student in Detroit Lakes. The experience helped him develop an interest in the medical field.
After high school, he attended college at Gustavus Adolphus and completed medical school at Des Moines University. He completed his surgical residency in Tacoma and Seattle.
Although he originally practiced podiatry in Bemidji, he became interested in opening a clinic in Grand Rapids after discussing it with colleagues, including Dr. Daniel Margo of Itasca Surgical Clinic.
“There is a definite need for services here,” Gilbertson said. “People don’t have to drive to the Twin Cities for treatment.”
Gilbertson lives near Bemidji with his family. His wife, Tamra, is a physician’s assistant at Dermatology Professionals in Bemidji. The couple has three sons: Alec, Heneric, and Thor.
At their home, the Gilbertsons enjoy typical Minnesota hobbies, such as boating, fishing, and golfing.
His favorite hobby is cooking, and he especially likes to grill and smoke meats.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with Renew Foot & Ankle, call (218) 322-6085. Visit the clinic online at renewfootandankle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.