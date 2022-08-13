Upcoming RINK Pitch Competition will be Nov. 29, 2022, at Pier B in Duluth

Photos by Weisguys Images

Frank Gangi, pictured above, was awarded the Hat Trick at the RINK Pitch Competition earning $3,000 for his new business—Itasca Rack Company.

Upcoming RINK Pitch Competition will be Nov. 29, 2022, at Pier B in Duluth

Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is pleased to announce that Frank Gangi, founder of Itasca Rack Company, has won the latest RINK Pitch Competition. Five regional entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a judging panel for a chance to win startup funding on May 11, 2022, at Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments