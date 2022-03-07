Paul Bunyan Communications is pleased to announce that the new Red Lake Nation Radio Station WRLN 105.3 FM has been added to Paul Bunyan Television (PBTV) service.
WRLN 105.3 FM can be found on PBTV channel 960 or PBTV Fusion channel 1060.
WRLN 105.3 FM is the Red Lake Nation’s first radio station and is a multi-format station that will play almost all genres of music in three hour blocks of different formats including country, rock, pop, pow-wow, etc. The station also provides news stories, local weather updates and sports information to let people know what is going on in the community and the positive news that comes out of Red Lake.
“We are very excited to have Red Lake Nation Radio added to Paul Bunyan Television! After a decades long effort to get our own radio station, WRLN 105.3 FM went on the air on Feb 1st 2022 and the response has been tremendous. People can listen by radio, streaming on WRLN.com and many of our tribal members also have PBTV so now they can listen to us there too!” said Jerry Loud, WRLN General Manager.
“One of the unique features of Paul Bunyan Television is that we provide many of the local radio stations as part of the service. We’ve heard from many of our customers who appreciate the opportunity to tune in to local radio through their televisions. When we heard about Red Lake Nation Radio going on the air we started working with them to get it on. It’s great to now have WRLN 105.3 FM a part of PBTV service!” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor.
Paul Bunyan Television is the only provider in the region offering local radio stations as part of the television service lineup which includes over 20 radio stations and Radio Talking Book services for the visually impaired.
About Paul Bunyan Communications
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 6,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides fiber optic fast Internet speeds up to 10 Gig powered by the GigaZone, television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
