Earlier this year, the City of Coleraine improved the golf cart paths at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, a municipal-owned 18-hole public facility built on old mining stockpiles and overlooking Trout Lake. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $25,000 Mineland Reclamation grant.
The project entailed surfacing a portion of the cart paths with crushed concrete and other portions with bituminous asphalt. The mining-impacted land on which the course is built was used generations ago as a storage site for overburden and non-essential stockpile materials placed there by trains serving the nearby taconite mine. The result is iron ore stains on areas of the course that can be mitigated by the development of golf cart paths.
Because the course is built on mining-impacted land, the project falls within the statutes and rules of the 1969 Minnesota Mining Reclamation Act. The law’s purpose is to control possible adverse environmental effects of mining, preserve natural resources, encourage land use planning, promote orderly development of mining and encourage good mining practices.
Coleraine is nestled on the north shore of Trout Lake in north central Minnesota’s Itasca County. It was established as a Canisteo Company mining town in 1909 and named after Thomas F. Cole who was once the president of Oliver Mining Company. With a population now of 2,007 Coleraine offers abundant fishing, hunting, outdoor recreation and winter skiing at Mt. Itasca to residents and tourists.
The golf course opened in 1996 as an economic development project. The city of Coleraine was stagnating with the decline of nearby taconite mining and the transition of economic activity to larger neighboring cities. New highway construction funneled vehicular traffic easily through and past Coleraine. The golf course was developed to attract residents through new housing options adjacent to outdoor recreation.
Since the opening of the course in 1996 over 170 new homes have been built in Coleraine, and 71 of those are directly around the golf course. The course has 172 members, 20,000 rounds played per year and over 30 employees during the golf season. Eagle Ridge has a pro shop, practice range, clubhouse, bar and restaurant. The course was recognized as one of the top destinations in the PGA Professional’s Guide to Travel publication and was rated in the “Top 10” golf courses in northeastern Minnesota by Star Tribune.
“The impact of the golf course on the city of Coleraine and surrounding areas has been tremendous,” said Briana Anderson, city clerk-treasurer. “The new homes have added to the local tax base, and the golf course has added to the economy and quality of life in the region. Eagle Ridge is an excellent example of how mining-impacted land can be transformed into development that improves a community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.