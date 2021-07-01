Law firm Colosimo, Patchin, & Kearney announced that Karl Sundquist, J.D., joined the law firm as an attorney and partner. Sundquist will be practicing in the areas of municipal and school law, criminal law, divorce and family law, and general civil litigation.
Sundquist is a lifelong Virginia resident and a 1994 graduate of Virginia High School. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1998 with a B.A., majoring in political science and speech communications, with a minor in English. In 2001, he earned his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. He was admitted to the practice of law in the state of Minnesota in October 2001. From 2001 to 2004, Sundquist worked as an associate attorney with the Duluth law firm of Johnson, Killen, and Seiler, practicing in the areas of civil litigation and general practice.
Sundquist then served as an assistant county attorney with the St. Louis County attorney’s office in Virginia from 200 to 2021, where he most recently served as a range division head managing the county attorney’s offices in Virginia and Hibbing.
As an Iron Ranger, Sundquist has been active in various community organizations, including the Virginia Foundation, 12 Step House, Arrowhead Center, Iron Range Original Music Association, and the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County.
“We are very fortunate to have an attorney of Karl’s experience and caliber joining our law firm,” CP&K President and Managing Partner Mitch Brunfelt said. “Karl has earned a reputation in the region as being an excellent attorney and courtroom advocate. His extensive experience, particularly as a trial attorney, will be of great benefit to our clients.”
Trenti Law Firm Hires Nouska
Trenti Law Firm announced the hiring of a new attorney to the firm, Abagail (Gail) Nouska.
“I am excited to expand my practice and join the Trenti Law Firm. Family law and estate planning are complex areas of law. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in these practice areas to the Firm and being a resource for our clients as I help navigate them through their cases,” Nouska said.
“We are pleased to have Gail included in Trenti Law Firm’s team of attorneys,” said Partner Joseph Leoni. “She is a talented attorney, who will strengthen our firm and will achieve results for our clients.”
Nouska is from Duluth. She will practice in the Virgina office and also at the new Trenti Law office in Cloquet.
At Trenti Law Firm, Nouska will be practicing in the areas of family law and estate planning.
Gail earned her law degree from Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans. She graduated from University of Minnesota Duluth, with a B.A., in English and French.
Nouska also is involved in many associations and memberships including: State Bar Association of Probate and Trust, Minnesota Woman Lawyers Board, League of Woman Voters in Duluth, Family Law Section.
Trenti Law Firm provides a full range of legal services to clients from its offices in Virginia, Hibbing, Ely, and Cloquet. Areas of practice include: Personal Injury, Family Law, Business Law, Real Estate & Land Use Law, Estate Planning, & Administration, Criminal Defense, Employment Law, Consumer Law, Government & Municipal Law, School and Education Law.
