Public meetings to be held Jan. 25, 26
A new look is in the works for downtown Grand Rapids. From Old Central School south to the river, this ever-evolving area has seen its mix of old and new. Disasters, ownership changes, remodeling and repurposing have all played a part in the shaping and reshaping of downtown. Now, as the city is hoping to revitalize this area once again, it is looking to its residents for help.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend upcoming community events focused on the Grand Rapids Downtown Plan Update. According to Grand Rapids Community Development Director, Rob Mattei, the city is excited to share progress to date and gather public input on the Plan’s ongoing development.
The update will establish a vision, goals, and action for downtown that will guide investments and improvements for the next 10 to 15 years. The community is an important part of this process, so public input is needed to understand current opportunities and solidify recommendations for the future.
The project team will share draft recommendations for Downtown Grand Rapids, answer questions, and listen to residents’ feedback, challenges, and ideas for improvement.
The city is focusing on community participation as key to success. Two opportunities to connect with this phase of the process, are being hosted by the city Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26. Both meetings will take place in the City Council Chambers, located at 420 N. Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Open House #1 on Wednesday, will be 5-7 p.m.
Open House #2 on Thursday, will be noon to 1 p.m.
“The project team has been hard at work developing recommendations and solutions for Downtown Grand Rapids based on feedback received from the community,” says Mattei. “Join us to learn about the land use, transportation, public realm, and economic development strategies identified for implementation in the next 10 to 15 years.”
The Plan Update will use public input, existing conditions, and changing trends to explore
redevelopment opportunities, improvements to the public realm (e.g., streetscape, open spaces), changes to parking opportunities, and transportation safety considerations. As a result, the plan will solidify goals for Downtown Grand Rapids and a plan for implementation.
The current Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan, in combination with the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, is used by the community to inform investment and policy decisions that support the vitality of Downtown Grand Rapids. To learn more about these plans, visit the City website: https://www.grandrapidseda.com/about-greda/community-plans
Visit the City website for more information or contact Stephanie Falkers, Consultant Project Manager, at sfalkers@srfconsulting.com or 763-249-6790.
A glimpse back in time paints a promised future for the city’s development. Herald-Review Publisher L.A. Rossman recounts some of these nods to the growth of Grand Rapids in his column Up in This Neck of The Woods.
In his column published Aug. 30, 1951, Rossman recites an article printed in the Star Tribune describing the city’s progress:
“‘If Grand Rapids continues to grow as it has during the past year, it may someday reach a population of 1,000.’ A report of the community in 1891 carried that prediction. It continued that the ‘drone, sycophant and shyster are not present in Grand Rapids. There is no undesirable element.’ A livewire real estate man advertised that ‘people who are lame, halt or blind from operating in city property boomed to death, can get a new lease on life by investing in Grand Rapids.’”
References to restructuring and redefining of the city were noted in Rossman’s June 12, 1940 column: “Remodeling, now under way or soon to be undertaken on several of the older business buildings in Grand Rapids brings to minds of the older residents the art that these buildings have taken in the early days. Some of them were among the first business buildings erected in Grand Rapids, others are slightly more modern.”
The column follows the changes in several local landmark buildings:
“The exterior of the Johnsen Grocery building has recently been modernized with a coat of stucco.
“The Itasca Dry Goods building, which houses the business of the dry goods company, and the Red Owl Grocery, has been going streamlined. The wide cornices held up by carved brackets along the roof have all been removed and a more modern effect given the structure.
“Erected in 1893, the building now occupied by the Itasca Dry Goods Company was constructed by the Merritt Banking & Mercantile Company. Huleu Merritt, one of the famed Seven Iron Men who discovered the Mesabi Range, was in charge of this division of the company enterprises. The Merritt company controlled a considerable amount of business. Housed within the walls of the one establishment could be found a bank, dry goods store, butcher shop, hardware store, grocery, and flour and feed.
“Work of remodeling the building occupied by the Swanson Chevrolet company is expected to be started soon. This large frame building was erected by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in 1895. The second floor was used as shall by that organization for many years. When constructed, the lower floor was divided into two stores.
“When Grand Rapids started to grow rapidly, and La Prairie to decline, a large number of frame buildings were moved from the old town to the new county capital. Some of them are still standing.”
