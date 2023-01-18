Public meetings to be held Jan. 25, 26

A new look is in the works for downtown Grand Rapids. From Old Central School south to the river, this ever-evolving area has seen its mix of old and new. Disasters, ownership changes, remodeling and repurposing have all played a part in the shaping and reshaping of downtown. Now, as the city is hoping to revitalize this area once again, it is looking to its residents for help.


