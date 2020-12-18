Project Care Free Clinic of Grand Rapids will be reopening the clinic building on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with weekly clinics from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The clinic will be operating by appointment only, with Covid pre-screening required. No walk-ins at this time.
Project Care Free Clinic provides basic healthcare services for the uninsured and is located at 100 NW 3rd Street, Suite 2 in Grand Rapids. Call 218-326-7008 for more information and directions on how to arrange an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.