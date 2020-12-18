Project Care Free Clinic of Grand Rapids will be reopening the clinic building on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with weekly clinics from 5:30 – 7 p.m.  The clinic will be operating by appointment only, with Covid pre-screening required. No walk-ins at this time. 

Project Care Free Clinic provides basic healthcare services for the uninsured and is located at 100 NW 3rd Street, Suite 2 in Grand Rapids. Call 218-326-7008 for more information and directions on how to arrange an appointment.

