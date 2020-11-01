On Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, the North In Bloom Floral team participated in the Society of American Florist’s nationwide event, Petal it Forward. The event celebrates the joy of giving flowers. Unsuspecting recipients receive two bouquets, one for them to keep and one for them to pass on to another unsuspecting person.
“This year was the perfect reason to join in on this celebration.” Says owner of North In Bloom, Madeline Cook. “Everyone has been impacted by the effects of COVID, and what better way to lift people’s spirits than to spread joy with flowers?”
Giving and receiving flowers has a strong effect on your mental health. According to a Rutger’s University study, while flowers naturally have an immediate impact on our happiness, it was revealed that they also have a long-term positive effect. Researchers found that participants reported feeling less depressed and anxious after receiving flowers. The study also found that people often placed flowers in common areas in their homes, i.e. their entryway, dining room, bathroom, etc. This suggests that people want to share the enjoyment, and positive impact of flowers with others. “Flowers bring about positive emotional feelings in those who enter a room,” said Dr. Haviland-Jones of Rutger’s. “They make the space more welcoming and create a sharing atmosphere.”
“My hardworking staff and I had a fun time spreading smiles on Wednesday.” According to Cook. She continues, “While I wish we could have impacted more people, I was happy to purchase enough bouquets to impact almost 200 people. We will definitely be doing this again next year!!”
The team made their way through Grand Rapids by stopping at local businesses at Old Central School, local banks, funeral homes, and restaurants to name a few. There were also stops made at the local hospital and clinics, police department and some of the school district buildings. “Now more than ever, our school district employees, emergency personnel and health care workers need to feel the appreciation and love for all their hard work” According to Cook. “We can’t thank them enough for everything they are doing for our community, especially during these uncertain times.”
Cook has owned North In Bloom Floral, previously Flowers By Jeannie since July 1st, 2014. They are located at 204 NW 1st Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 and can be found on both Facebook and Instagram @NorthInBloomFloral
