Paul Bunyan Communications has partnered with Fiber Homes, the nation’s first fiber internet search service that provides home buyers, renters and realtors with access to fiber internet availability information down to the address level.
Fiber Homes’ free portal through www.fiberhomes.com makes it easy to find homes that meet their internet needs and allows sellers to market their listings as “certified fiber homes,” which can increase the property’s value.
“Internet access is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. People should know if a home they are purchasing has reliable internet. We’re excited to deliver this critical information through Fiber Homes. Through their easy to use, free portal at fiberhomes.com anyone can now find out instantly if a home or business is connected to our all-fiber optic gigabit network the GigaZone,” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager.
Fiber Homes also offers free real estate agent services that deliver a competitive edge. If they are a listing agent, they get access to materials for marketing the home as a connected “fiber home,” and if they are a buyer's agent, they get access to service and pricing information from the fiber optic Internet provider, as well as a new mover offer they can pass on to their clients.
Fiber Homes is also actively working with MLSs around the country to add this crucial information to the property listings.
