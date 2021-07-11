Paul Bunyan Communications is expanding its internet, television, and phone services in Itasca County. Utility crews are currently placing fiber optic cables in neighborhoods on the south side of Grand Rapids and in Cohasset.
The new fiber optic network allows for upload/download speeds of up to 1 Gigabyte per second (Gbps).
Areas of service can be found online at Paul Bunyan Communication’s website. A map and address search tool are available to see if service is available at your location.
Customers interested in connecting to the fiber optic network will need to call Paul Bunyan Communications and sign up for services early.
“We encourage anybody who knows they want to get our service to sign up while construction is going on. Once it’s operational they’ll be able to get it,” Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette said.
Once cable is put into the ground in an expansion area, Bissonette said it takes anywhere from 3-5 months for services to become available.
“We’re hopeful that this fall it will be operational,” Bissonette said.
In October, Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved CARES Act funding to help support Paul Bunyan Communications fiber broadband expansion. The communications cooperative is also expanding its broadband network on the north side of Nashwauk.
For more information about areas of service, please visit paulbunyan.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.