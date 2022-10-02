Park State Bank appoints Bartovich as Northern Market President

Submitted Photo

Tom Bartovich

Park State Bank announced today the appointment of Tom Bartovich as Northern Market President. Bartovich most recently served as Vice President, Sr. Business Banker for the bank. His enthusiasm to deliver an exceptional level of service, along with his industry knowledge and ability to understand customer needs are keys to serving the bank’s clients.

“Community banking is about relationships. I’m excited to lead an extremely talented team that supports the business and personal needs of this market,” said Bartovich. 

