Park State Bank appoints Bartovich as Northern Market President

Park State Bank announced today the appointment of Tom Bartovich as Northern Market President. Bartovich most recently served as Vice President, Sr. Business Banker for the bank. His enthusiasm to deliver an exceptional level of service, along with his industry knowledge and ability to understand customer needs are keys to serving the bank’s clients.
“Community banking is about relationships. I’m excited to lead an extremely talented team that supports the business and personal needs of this market,” said Bartovich.
“Tom has made significant contributions to the success of Park State Bank as a Business Banker and a Regional President in the Northern Market,” said David Saber, Chairman & CEO. “His proven experience in the banking industry, coupled with his community presence and involvement will continue Park State Bank’s success in Northern Minnesota. Tom knows and is extremely committed to the success of our clients and employees in this market.”
Bartovich, joined American Bank of the North in 2003, following four years at Wells Fargo, including the role of Credit Manager. He is active in the community as a Board Member for the Virginia Economic Development Agency, and through many youth sports organizations. Tom received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Superior.
