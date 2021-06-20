Our Redeemer Ladies host rummage sale

The Our Redeemer Ladies held a rummage sale at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cohasset from June 17-19.
Preparation for the sales began Sunday and proceeds will be donated to local missions, primarily in Itasca County. The sale was made possible by volunteers who helped organize items, provided lunches, and set up for the event. Leftover items, such as clothing and linens will be donated to Disabled American Veterans and other organizations.
The Our Redeemer Ladies will host another sale this fall, but dates are to be determined.
