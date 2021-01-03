Amanda Oslin

Amanda Oslin, Agent of Greater Insurance Service (GIS) has successfully completed the annual continuing education requirement of the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation.To earn this prestigious designation, Amanda attended five courses covering all phase of the insurance industry and passed five comprehensive examinations.  Additionally, The National Alliance requires annual attendance in the program to maintain the designation.Oslin is a 4-year veteran in the insurance industry and works with personal lines clients.Greater Insurance Service believes the insurance profession is best served by those who acquire and maintain a high standard of professionalism by meeting the continuing education requirements of the The National Alliance and the certifications they offer .Congratulations Amanda!

