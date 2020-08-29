Becomes Oppidan’s sixth Pillars Senior Community in Minnesota
Oppidan Investment Company, a national property development firm headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., began construction on the newest senior living community in Grand Rapids, Minn. The Pillars of Grand Rapids is the sixth in Oppidan’s portfolio of Pillars senior living communities, with additional Pillars communities in Shorewood, Mankato, Minneapolis, Saint Paul and White Bear Lake.
The 140,000 square foot building will offer 120 apartments including independent living, assisted living and memory care. The Pillars of Grand Rapids’ location adjacent to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairview Health Services and part of the M Health Fairview family, creates a healthcare hub to greatly benefit the community.
“The Pillars of Grand Rapids will provide elegant senior housing options to help residents of the community age gracefully,” said Shannon Rusk, Oppidan Senior Vice President of Development. “Additionally, our proximity to Grand Itasca Hospital creates a unique healthcare hub that offers a centralized spot for healthcare in all stages of a person’s life.”
Amenities at The Pillars of Grand Rapids will include a pub, community dining room, screened porch, outdoor dining patio, salon, chapel, theater, fitness center, maker’s studio, community room, second floor deck and pickle ball court. Construction is expected to be completed in February 2022. Ebenezer Management Services, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator and a partner to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital as part of the Fairview Health Services and M Health Fairview family, will manage The Pillars of Grand Rapids.
“We’re thrilled to once again join Oppidan in the creation of another beautiful Pillars Senior Living Community and offer residents of Grand Rapids and the surrounding community such vibrant senior living options,” said Jon Lundberg, Ebenezer President & CEO.
As part of it’s commitment to enriching the lives of those living with memory loss, Oppidan is devoting specific attention to memory care residents. The Pillars of Grand Rapids will offer 20 memory care apartments and a garden specifically for memory care residents. The Pillars name is inspired by the Pillars Fund, which Oppidan created in 2016 to help immerse memory care residents in more than 50 enriching programs through activities and other therapies that stimulate and engage residents.
“Our support doesn’t stop when construction ends. We work hard to ensure our residents living with memory loss can live life to the fullest,” said Rusk. “With each new community we develop, Oppidan pledges $100,000 to the Pillars Fund. We’re proud to have pledged $600,000 to the Pillars Fund to-date.”
“The City of Grand Rapids views the support of projects that meet the housing needs of all ages, incomes and lifestyles in our community as a key aspect of our economic development strategy,” said Dale Adams, Grand Rapids Mayor. “The Pillars will be a great addition to our city. The team at Oppidan has been great to work with and we appreciate their investment in Grand Rapids.”
“Grand Itasca is looking forward to seeing this new senior living center come to fruition. We’re excited to have a fellow M Health Fairview partner, Ebenezer, as a neighbor and we know that this new senior living community will be a great benefit to the Grand Itasca area,” said Jean MacDonell, President & CEO, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.
Since 1991, Oppidan has continued to command attention in the commercial development industry, working with clients such as Duluth Trading Company, Ebenezer Management Services, Watermark Retirement Communities, Northern Tool + Equipment, Caliber Collison, and Supervalu, among many others.
For more information, visit: Oppidan.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.