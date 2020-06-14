Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $50,675 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 33 grant applications and distributed funds to 31 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.5 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
The City of Deer River Fire Department received funding toward its wildland fire and rescue operations. Fire Chief Jordan Osse said the contribution will help purchase a side-by-side highway vehicle which will replace the rescue machines they presently use. It will improve their operations for faster response and efficiency. With tracks it can be used during all four seasons.
“For a city our size, any amount helps so we really appreciate the contribution from Operation Round Up,” said Mark Box, city administrator for the City of Deer River.
Some of the other recipients will use their funds toward a personal protection equipment air tank, a new self-contained breathing apparatus project, COVID-19 response emergency meals and fabric masks for the community.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the Trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The trust board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most Recent Recipients
City of Deer River Fire Department
Grand Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department
Siseebakwet Lake Association, Inc.
Grace House of Itasca County
Pike Sandy Women’s Club
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Township of Breitung
Itasca County Family YMCA
Washington Elementary School P.I.E.
The Lakeside Community Clubhouse
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Senior Nutrition
Hill City Area Food Shelf
City of Tamarack city park
Quad City Food Shelf
Zion Love Project
ANGELS – A living at home block nurse program
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department
Lawron Church Quilters
Deer River Area Food Shelf
Bess Metsa Memorial Gardens
Volunteer Services of Carlton County
ElderCircle
Britt Area Recreational Center
Northwoods Friends of the Arts
Ellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
Voyageurs Area Council
Old School Lives, Inc.
Dorothy Molter Memorial Foundation
Queen of Peace Quilters
St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad
Story Portage community book club
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” member’s electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions.Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Applications are available online atwww.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up®). The next application deadline is August 15.
Lake Country Power,www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.