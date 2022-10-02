Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $50,800 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 47 grant applications and distributed funds to 44 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.9 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.

