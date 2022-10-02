Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $50,800 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 47 grant applications and distributed funds to 44 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.9 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most recent recipients:
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Walker – friends of the poor; help meet needs
Zion Love Project, Grand Rapids – quilts and supplies
Holy Trinity Quilters, Kettle River – project comfort
Common Threads/A Case for Smiles, Grand Rapids – pillowcases
Carlton Fire and Ambulance, Carlton – for refurbished chest compression device
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Cook – Thanksgiving for 200+ people
Foster Love Closet, Grand Rapids – space rental, formula, diapers
Palo Volunteer Fire Department, Aurora – fire and rescue loose equipment replacement
TWC Caring Program (area clothing depot), Wright – Christmas caring project
Trinity Lutheran Quilters, Cook – quilts and supplies
Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., Twig – equipment purchase, firefighter safety
Aitkin County Triad, McGregor – safety programs for seniors
Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, Makinen – Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival 2022
Barnum Area Community Club, Barnum – elementary school supply drive
Smart North, Deer River Community Tech Hub – serving underprivileged residents and students
Itasca County Historical Society, Grand Rapids – old time memory pictures for assisted living
Itasca Community Connect (AEOA), Grand Rapids – resources and education for seniors
United Methodist Church Quilters, Grand Rapids – quilts for community connect
Tower Soudan Civic Club, Tower – Operation Santa warm gifts drive
Long Lake Conservation Foundation, Palisade – wetland succession exploration
Boy Scout Troop 41, Grand Rapids – new tents for Troop 41
Quad City Quilting Sisters, Gilbert – quilts
Friends of the Parks, Cook – Veterans Riverfront Park project
Story Portage – local authors in the Ely food shelf
Wabana Chain of Lakes Association, Grand Rapids – historical display
Bethel Lutheran Church Women, Cloquet – mission quilts
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry (Camps Vermilion/Hiawatha), summer youth camperships
Central Range Pickleball Club, Hibbing – construct pickleball courts
Salvation Army, Hibbing – diapers, personal items, food shelf
Salvation Army, Virginia – general operations support serving community
Gloria Dei Women/Caring Quilters, Virginia – quilt distribution
Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse, Ely – support mental and behavioral health illness
Town of French, Side Lake – EMS Department lead monitor
Jacobson Community Center Foundation, Jacobson – centennial celebration
Voyageurs Area Council, Hermantown – family fun days
Cromwell Area Community Club, Cromwell – tent for use at Harvest Fest
Open Door Coat Rack, Grand Rapids – outfit children with winter items
Grand Rapids Players Association, Grand Rapids – hardware purchases for play production
Faith in Action for Cass County, Hackensack – basic home repairs
Ely Winter Festival, Ely – snow sculpture symposium
Ely ArtWalk, Ely – 2023 Ely art walk
Historic State Theater, Ely – purchase laptop computer
Star of the North Figure Skating Club, Grand Rapids – club sponsorship
Patchwork Pals Plus, Remer – quilt supplies
Smart North is a first-time non-profit recipient of Operation Round Up® funding. Over the past year, a grassroots group of Deer River area residents, educators and partners has been meeting to discuss issues among youth and brainstorm solutions. The Deer River community, including middle- and high-school students, is collaborating with Sabina Saksena, board chair of Smart North, to create a community tech hub.
The Deer River Community Tech Hub will be housed in the Goodall Resource Center as donated space by Deer River Essentia Health. The tech hub, opening in October, is available to students as an after-school service for grades 6 – 12. It will help grow students’ knowledge about digital skills including arts, creativity, 3D designs and printing, programming, and more.
“We are thrilled for the support from Operation Round Up®,” said Saksena. “This has been a grassroots movement between the community of Deer River and the Leech Lake Reservation and will reach hundreds of students with mentorship, training, preparation for high education and providing a wellness service for those with various barriers, such as being homeless.”
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up®). The next application deadline is Nov. 15
