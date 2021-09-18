COHASSET, Minn. – Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $52,884 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 32 grant applications and distributed funds to 28 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.7 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most Recent Recipients
Longville Lions: Community garden, food shelf
City of Cook: Community Thanksgiving Dinner
City of Deer River: Walking, bike trail
Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse: Food, transportation, technology
Sisu Heritage, Inc.: Nelimark Museum signage
Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm: Farm Fall Festival 2021
Independent School District 701 Hibbing: Clean and restore historic mural
Zion Love Project: Quilts for various entities
Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity: Software to schedule donors and volunteers
City of Hill City: Community garden and learning center
Itasca Community Television, Inc.: Local happenings support
Tower Soudan Civic Club: Community center water source spigot
Project Care Free Clinic: Medical, office and diabetic supplies
Society of St. Vincent de Paul: Neighbors in Need
Barnum Community Church: The Blessings Bag Project
Itasca Community Connect: Connect Itasca County residents to resources
Tower-Soudan Civic Club: Operation Santa Warm Gifts Drive
ElderCircle: In-home support
City of Cromwell: Pavilion park lighting
Hill City Area Food Shelf: Food for needy people
Wee Care Sewers – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: Baby layettes for Life Care Center
Orr Recreation & Resource Center, Inc.: Community room, kitchen roof replacement
Children’s Discovery Museum/The Judy Garland Museum: Outdoor Judy Garland movie on mega screen
