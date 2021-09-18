COHASSET, Minn. – Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $52,884 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 32 grant applications and distributed funds to 28 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.7 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.

All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients. 

Most Recent Recipients

Longville Lions: Community garden, food shelf 

City of Cook: Community Thanksgiving Dinner 

City of Deer River: Walking, bike trail 

Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse: Food, transportation, technology 

Sisu Heritage, Inc.: Nelimark Museum signage 

Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm: Farm Fall Festival 2021 

Independent School District 701 Hibbing: Clean and restore historic mural 

Zion Love Project: Quilts for various entities 

Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity: Software to schedule donors and volunteers 

City of Hill City: Community garden and learning center 

Itasca Community Television, Inc.: Local happenings support 

Tower Soudan Civic Club: Community center water source spigot 

Project Care Free Clinic: Medical, office and diabetic supplies 

Society of St. Vincent de Paul: Neighbors in Need

Barnum Community Church: The Blessings Bag Project 

Itasca Community Connect: Connect Itasca County residents to resources 

Tower-Soudan Civic Club: Operation Santa Warm Gifts Drive 

ElderCircle: In-home support 

City of Cromwell: Pavilion park lighting 

Hill City Area Food Shelf: Food for needy people 

Wee Care Sewers – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: Baby layettes for Life Care Center

Orr Recreation & Resource Center, Inc.: Community room, kitchen roof replacement 

Children’s Discovery Museum/The Judy Garland Museum: Outdoor Judy Garland movie on mega screen 

