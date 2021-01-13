In the last quarter, Northland Foundation awarded 45 grants totaling $1,242,487 during to nonprofit organizations, school districts, Tribal Nations, and other community partners.
The majority of funds awarded were made as part of the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program (IRCAP). IRCAP is a three-year, multi-strategy aging initiative the foundation is leading. A total of $450,000 was awarded to several of the eight Community Planning and Care Integration coalitions that have been established in northeastern Minnesota in partnership between the Northland Foundation, aging services organizations, and the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging.
The grants awarded will help coalitions members, over the next two years, to create well-connected programs and services that support older adults and their family caregivers in their rural communities. For example, Ely Area coalition plans include reducing food insecurity, improving access to in-home services, promoting information on available senior services, and increasing social connections.
An additional $440,000 in IRCAP grants were awarded to AGE to age sites in the region. The funds will help communities deliver programming that joins children and youth with adults 55+ and the ages-in-between for friendship, learning, and community building, and to act as information hubs on supports and services available for older adults and their caregivers.
Support for organizations meeting basic needs during the pandemic is an ongoing focus, as well—housing, food, safety, and access to medical and mental health care. Grants awarded in the Itasca County area between July 1 and September 30, 2020 are listed below.
CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Virginia $25,000
To provide in-school support and enrichment for LGBTQ youth and allies, promote diversity and inclusion through outreach and education, and offer one-on-one support for LGBTQ youth.
INDIVIDUAL AND COMMUNITY WELLBEING
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids $10,000
To support programming to reduce food insecurity among children.
Project Care Free Clinic, Hibbing $20,000
To support programming to provide access to health care services for the uninsured.
INTEGRATED RURAL COMMUNITY AGING PROGRAM: Community Planning and Care Integration
ElderCircle, Grand Rapids $135,000
To support efforts to improve access, awareness, and availability of services and supports that help Itasca County and Northern St. Louis County older adults and their family caregivers age successfully in their homes and communities.
INTEGRATED RURAL COMMUNITY AGING PROGRAM – AGE to age implementation
Hibbing Age to Age, Hibbing $40,000
To provide multi-year support for intergenerational activities through the Hibbing AGE to age Program.
