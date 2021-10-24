After a successful pilot program launch during the Spring 2021 semester, NORTHFORCE (NF) will launch a full year of Student Connect programming. Early in 2021, NF added Student Connect programming to help connect area students with local professionals and organizations that are invested in the community.
The purpose of the Student Connect programming is to retain talent locally by creating an environment where students feel welcomed into the community and develop genuine professional connections. Programming for this year centers around six professional development opportunities in the Fall 2021 semester with programming to be repeated for Spring 2022.
The free programming will take place via Zoom and is open to unlimited attendance by students of all majors and interests from all 12 colleges, universities and technical schools across the NF region of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:
The College of St. Scholastica.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
Hibbing Community College.
Itasca Community College.
Lake Superior College.
Mesabi Range College.
Northland College.
Rainy River Community College.
University of Minnesota Duluth.
University of Wisconsin Superior.
Vermilion Community College.
Northwood Technical College Ashland & Superior campuses.
