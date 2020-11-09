The Colorado founded franchise concept, Payroll Vault, welcomes its most recently awarded franchise location in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, serving all of northern Minnesota. Recognized by Franchise Business Review as a top recession-proof franchise, Payroll Vault’s progressive success is attributed to its appeal as a local boutique-style payroll services company that personalizes payroll for small businesses. The niche franchise system maintains its local feel on a national measure through individualized and consultative client services.
Owners, Lisa and Dean Carsrud, are natural entrepreneurs and appreciate every aspect of business. Lisa was a career Registered Nurse (RN) of nineteen years when she launched a successful home care business. Now with 120 employees, she is focused on growth and expansion. Dean worked in, and managed his family’s resort until three years ago, at which time he began managing their home care business. After several disappointing attempts to work with big box payroll service providers, the Carsruds began researching starting up their own payroll company, which is when they discovered Payroll Vault. “Discovering Payroll Vault couldn’t have come at a better time,” stated Lisa. “We chose the Payroll Vault franchise because they are already established experts in this area, and we wanted that support and use of systems and processes that were already organized. We did our research and quickly realized what a great company Payroll Vault is and how helpful they are. It's not just a business, it's a family. With being part of their franchise, not only do we have the support from Payroll Vault, but all the other franchise owners. It feels good to be part of something so unified and supportive.”
“It’s inspiring to connect with entrepreneurs that are passionate about business and entrepreneurship, and we are excited to welcome Lisa and Dean,” stated Sean Manning, Founder/CEO Payroll Vault Franchising. “Throughout 2020 and beyond, it is our goal to continue to pass this excitement on to each new family member and small business we work with at the local level.”
Payroll Vault leads with a solid foundation and proven systems that are essential for small business needs. With the drive and focus that the executive leadership team is contributing to the brand and the sizeable advancements that franchise owners and their teams are achieving, national growth is projected to ascend to record heights in 2020, surpassing the tremendous success of 2019. For more information call 218-301-0804.
