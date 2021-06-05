More than $249,000 in Culture and Tourism grants awarded across northeastern Minnesota. Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funds Culture and Tourism grants through taxes paid by Minnesota’s mining industry. Nineteen projects were recently awarded Culture & Tourism grants.
Bigfork Valley Community Foundation: $8,600 to construct the community’s first softball/baseball field.
Bovey Farmers Day Association: $20,000 to add handicap accessible trails, a pavilion and playground equipment at the Greenway Sports Complex.
Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce: $14,635 to upgrade the Chisholm Iron Trail campground with new signage, picnic gables, bike amenities and electric bike charging stations.
Deerwood Civic & Commerce: $20,000 to add a community electronic marquee and welcome sign.
Dorothy Molter Museum, Ely: $3,270 to make improvements to the interpretive center.
Finland Minnesota Historical Society: $7,500 to add amenities at the historical site, including a split rail fence, picnic tables, landscaping and interpretive trail signage.
Friends of the Edna G, Two Harbors: $2,810 to launch an advertising campaign for 125th anniversary celebration of the historic Edna G Tugboat.
Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Biking Association: $14,525 to launch an advertising campaign to promote the Tioga Recreation Area and bike trails.
Greenhaven Parent Teacher Organization, Hibbing: $20,000 to construct an inclusive, handicap accessible community playground at Greenhaven Elementary School.
Hibbing Community College Foundation: $20,000 to add a new cove lighting system and digital projection system at Paulucci Space Theater.
Iron Range Off Road Cyclists, Virginia: $19,950 to launch a collaborative advertising campaign that promotes the region’s mountain bike trails: Redhead, Cuyuna, Tioga and Giants Ridge.
Itasca Curling Association, Grand Rapids: $4,460 to add walkways surrounding the curling ice.
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Grand Marais: $13,000 to launch an advertising campaign that promotes North Shore tourism and the cultural components of the sled dog event.
Knights of Kaleva, Virginia: $2,970 to make interior building improvements.
Northern Lights Music Festival, Aurora: $12,050 to launch an advertising campaign to promote the music festival.
Silver Bay Tourism Association: $6,000 to purchase the screen, projector and lights for “Movies in the Park.”
Tower Soudan Historical Society: $20,000 to replace the roof of the historic fire hall.
Visit Grand Rapids: $20,000 to develop interactive video mapping showcasing historic mines and reclaimed mine areas from Crosby-Ironton to Silver Bay.
Voyageurs National Park Association, Tower: $20,000 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle, trailer and supplies for a wolf study and outreach program.
If your community has a project that improves the region’s arts, culture or recreation, FY22 grant guidelines will be available online beginning July 1, and applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 1. Learn more about Culture and Tourism grants. For information email Danae Beaudette or call her at 218-735-3022.
