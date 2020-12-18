North Homes Children and Family Services is now partnering with Grand Itasca to provide medical and psychiatry oversight to the new Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) to open spring 2021.
Dr. Bruce Tanenbaum, will act as the PRTF Medical Director. While primarily working for Grand Itasca as a Psychiatry provider, he has contracted with North Homes Children and Family Services to provide psychiatric oversight for the 52-bed facility. The PRTF will serve Serious & Emotionally Disturbed children ages 11 to 21 who require intensive psychiatric care and mental health therapy in a residential setting with 24/7 nursing support, while keeping kids connected to their family and community.
Dr. Tanenbaum received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He completed a psychiatric residency at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Dr. Tanenbaum is a practicing psychotherapist and has worked in leadership positions in Maryland, Georgia, Nevada, New York, and Maine. He has worked in several children’s residential settings. Dr. Tanenbaum supports a caring, eclectic, and collaborative client-centered approach to mental health treatment. He is excited to join the Grand Rapids community.
North Homes has also hired Kristin Sorensen-Tanenbaum, Psychiatric and Family Nurse Practitioner to facilitate medication management services with children in the PRTF. Kristin began her career as a registered nurse in 1993 and worked in psychiatry, oncology, rehabilitation and cancer research. After completing her family nurse practitioner certification in 2008, she began working with clients undergoing treatment for cancer. She obtained her psychiatric mental health certification in 2015 and worked closely with at-risk youth in residential and foster care settings in Baltimore, Maryland. She has experience working with adults and children residing in residential settings for treatment of substance use and co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Over the last several years, Sorensen-Tanenbaum was providing medication management services in community settings in the Washington, D.C. area. She was born and raised in Minneapolis. She is excited to be back to the state of Minnesota with her family and is looking forward to the quality of life the great north has to offer.
Alyce A. – Wellness Director
Alyce is North Home’s newly hired Wellness Director. She is a Registered Nurse, NASM-Certified Personal Trainer, and has a BS in Psychology. Alyce has a progressive approach to healthcare and wellness, believing in both the necessity of modern medicine along with the power of proactive health behaviors. She is committed to and passionate about helping others understand the best way to take care of themselves.
For more information visit www.northhomes.org.
