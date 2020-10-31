North Homes begins construction on Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility and Wellness Center

Construction is underway on a new Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) and Wellness Center at North Homes Children and Family Services’ newly named Itaskin Treatment Center campus in Grand Rapids. This commencement is a milestone after months (years) of collaboration between the company, Minn. Department of Human Services (DHS), Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), Blandin Foundation, and local banks Woodland and First National Bank of Coleraine.
The project will bring a new model of care to the north central region of the state. PRTF Services include; Active treatment that will include individual, family, and group therapy; 24-hour nursing; Consultation with other professionals including case managers and primary care professionals; Community-based mental health professionals, school staff, and other support planners; Access to therapies such as occupational therapy, recreational therapy, physical therapy, Speech therapy, or other therapeutic services; Psychiatric oversight of treatment and medication.
North Homes’ will remodel and renovate the current ITASKIN Center, adding an 11-bed wing to create a 52-bed facility, with a planned opening of late Spring of 2021. The renovation will promote a trauma-informed, therapeutic environment where children with complex mental health needs can be met. The secure, detention portion of the existing building is being repurposed and will no longer detain juvenile justice children.
In addition to the expansion and renovation, a Wellness Center will be constructed to deliver a therapeutic environment for youth to develop lifelong health and wellness skills. Evidence-based, culturally competent care is the foundation of our Wellness Program. The new Wellness Center will take a proactive and holistic approach to cultivate and improve the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of the youth in order to develop long-term resilience. The Wellness Center is equipped with a half court gymnasium, weight room, and programming space for cultural and spirituality opportunities. The North Homes Wellness Center is made possible through generous contributions from the Blandin Foundation and the IRRRB.
North Homes Children and Family Services will partner and continue to collaborate with the Grand Rapids School District, #318 for educational services as well as Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital to provide medical and psychiatry oversight of the program.
The project will also bring new employment opportunities to the area as the company expects to hire 50 new full-time positions once fully operational.
North Homes Children and Family Services is appreciative of local partners for this project that include; Blandin Foundation, IRRRB, First National Bank of Coleraine, and Woodland Bank. This level of service to children in our community would not have been possible without their financial support and belief in the vision of keeping families together and people connected to the community.
North Homes Children and Family Services is a private, non-profit agency celebrating 30 years of experience providing residential and community-based services to children and families of Northern Minnesota. The North Homes mission is to provide a community-based continuum of compassionate care to children and families. North Homes believes and prides themselves in a seamless continuum of care model, striving to meet the needs of their clients and families with the development of new programs and services – a hallmark of the agency since inception.
