It’s spring in Minnesota and the grass is getting green. Lawn care season is kicking into gear and there’s a new lawn care and carpentry business in Grand Rapids looking to make its mark in its first full growing season.
Greener Pastures Lawncare & More began serving the area in November 2020. Owner Isaac Daigle is licensed contractor and lawn care professional.
Greener Pastures offers full-service lawn care, including seasonal cleanups, regular mowing, mulching, de-thatching, gutter cleaning, aerating, fertilizing, and seeding.
“I treat every customer like they’re my only customer. Being self-employed is a privilege that I don’t take for granted,” Daigle said “The main reason that I do what I do is because it’s fulfilling and it means that much to me that I do a good job.”
Daigle uses a commercial Toro lawnmower along with a slew of other tools to make a lawn look great. He said he likes the challenge of working on a new lawn.
“No two projects are the same,” Daigle said. “I like the freedom of it.
Besides offering full-service lawn care, Daigle works on construction and carpentry projects. Both his father and grandfather worked in the industry, so he comes from a long line of carpenters.
“All the way back to France,” Daigle said.
The Grand Rapids native previously worked as an estimator in a lumber yard before starting his own business.
When Daigle decided to move back to Grand Rapids a couple years ago, his brother offered to help him build his own house. While they were constructing the home, Daigle said he learned much from his brother. The whole process sparked a deeper interest in carpentry and set him on the path of opening Greener Pastures.
When he’s not riding his lawnmower, Daigle focuses on small construction projects, both interior and exterior. He works on finished carpentry and remodeling, and other small contracts. He’s also able to work on handyman projects and bring in additional workers if needed.
In a perfect world, Daigle said he’d like to work on lawn care in the spring, summer, and fall, then focus on carpentry in the winter, but he can easily jump back and forth between the two all year round.
“I do like the freedom of it. You meet a lot of people that you’ve never met before…” Daigle said. “No two projects are the same.”
For more information about Green Pastures Lawn Care & More, please visit www.greenerpastureslc.com or call (218) 410-2118.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.