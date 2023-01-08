Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates were adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages.
As of Jan. 1, 2023:
• Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
• Small employers – with annual gross revenues less than $500,000 – must pay at least $8.63 an hour.
• The training wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
• The youth wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.
• The state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.
Employee notice updates may be required
As part of Minnesota’s employee notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change, before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee’s rate of pay. Learn more about the employee notice requirement at dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/employee-notice.
Required poster updated,
available
Minnesota law requires employers to display some state-mandated posters in a location where employees can easily see them. The posters are available at no cost and need to be updated only when Minnesota law changes. An updated minimum-wage rate poster, as well as other workplace posters, can be found at dli.mn.gov/about-department/workplace-posters. More information about Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates is available at dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/minimum-wage-minnesota.
2022 Minnesota minimum wage
report released
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry has released its 2022 Minnesota minimum-wage report.
See wage, page 5b
wage
from page 4B
Key findings
Actual minimum wages for Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul: The Minnesota minimum wage – $10.33 an hour for large employers in 2022 – is adjusted annually for inflation. The minimum wages for large employers in Minneapolis and macro employers in St. Paul reached $15 in 2022. Minimum wages for other employers of different sizes in Minneapolis and St. Paul will reach $15 in various years from 2023 to 2027, and will be adjusted for inflation thereafter.
Actual annual earnings at the minimum wage: For workers earning the Minnesota minimum hourly wage and working 40 hours a week, annual wages in 2022 are $21,486 for workers at large employers and $17,514 for workers at small employers. As of July 1, 2022, workers in Minneapolis earn annual full-time wages of $31,200 at large employers and $28,080 at small employers, while St. Paul workers earn $28,080 at large employers and $24,960 at small employers.
Inflation-adjusted minimum wages: The 2022 Minnesota large-employer minimum wage of $10.33 an hour is below the average rate of the federal minimum wage for 1960 through 1981, which adjusting for inflation was $11.71. When the Minneapolis and St. Paul minimum wages reach $15, they will be higher than the federal minimum wage peak of $13.65, adjusted for inflation, which was reached in 1968.
View the full report at dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/minnesota-minimum-wage-report-2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.