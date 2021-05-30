Latvala Lumber came under new ownership on May 3. Entrepreneur Aaron Burquest purchased the business from previous owners Dave and Sue Latvala.
Burquest also owns a stone fabrication business called Paramount Granite in St. Michael, Minn. He was looking to diversify and acquire a new business that had synergy with Paramount Granite. Latvala Lumber was a natural fit when it came up for sale.
“It’s a good business. It’s been around a long time and has a good group of employees and customers,” Burquest said. “It’s a great group of dedicated people here.”
Latvala Lumber provides professional contractors and homeowners quality lumber products and building materials. In time, Burquest will introduce stone countertops to Latvala Lumber’s product offerings.
Currently, Latvala Lumber has 14 staff members.
This past month, Burquest has been working on the transition to a new business, which includes supplier relationships, customer relationships, and day-to-day operations. He’s been learning how the business operates while looking for areas of improvement. His goal is to get more organized, make needed infrastructure investments, and create a better experience for customers and employees.
Plans to upgrade the business’s software are already in the works. Down the road, Burquest plans to update Latvala Lumber’s website and create a platform for customers to be able to interact with them more.
Burquest is from Nowthen, Minn., a small town in Anoka County with a population just under 4,500. His family still lives in Nowthen. His sons Matthew, 16, and Andrew, 14, plan on working at Latvala Lumber this summer.
“The community here seems to be really vibrant,” Burquest said. “The town is smaller, but it has all the amenities.”
Burquest has enjoyed getting to know the community better this past month. Although he plans on staying in Grand Rapids for the near future, eventually he will split his time between the two businesses.
“We will probably buy a piece of land and build a place we’ll be able to stay at,” Burquest said. “I’ve really enjoyed the past few weeks being up here.”
For more information, call 218-327-1443.
