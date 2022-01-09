There is more than one way to expand a resort. Mike and Tracy Boldt were thinking outside the box. In 2019, they purchased Cedar Point Resort on North Star Lake in Marcell, Minn.
There were many things that attracted them to this resort such as a variety of cabin sizes, great resort layout, campground, gathering areas and adjacent lake homes. In addition, the business was strong and there is land that may be available for future expansion opportunities.
Their plan is always to keep their options open to possible opportunities to expand their already successful business. Part of their requirements included not having it negatively impact their current business, have a good Return on Investment (ROY), not require a lot of remodeling and not be difficult to manage.
After three years of owning and operating Cedar Point Resort, they were reviewing their options when an opportunity came up that they had to seriously consider.
Chapel Hill Resort on Sand Lake in the Spring Lake township came up for sale. They jumped on the opportunity and as of October 2021 they are the owners of two Itasca County resorts.
They were thinking outside the box as to their expansion opportunities. When the space and zoning allow, resort owners can expand on land they already own, purchase adjacent land for expansion or, in the case of the Boldt’s, purchase a resort just 20 minutes away.
Chapel Hill consists of three cabins. One is a year-round 4-bedroom cabin and the other two are seasonal. The seasonal cabins have full kitchens and bathrooms, too.
One has 3-bedrooms and the other 1-bedroom. Most of the year they plan on renting the resort as a whole unit for one family or friend unit or other retreat. Between the three cabins, Chapel Hill can sleep up to 31 guests. They thought this was a great way to expand as well as keep resorting alive in Minnesota, which is an important industry in Minnesota.
Chapel Hill Resort checks all the boxes for their resort expansion plans. Mike and Tracy plan on keeping a close eye on the resort and look forward to their future guests enjoying their new resort. A short time into owning Chapel Hill they already had five reservations on the books for 2022.
