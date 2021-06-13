After more than 40 years, Grand Rapids Marine will be moving to a new location.
The full-service marine dealership outgrew its longtime home at 1022 NW Fourth Street, where it’s been for the past 43 years. Owner and General Manager Mike Holmstrom said they plan to open the new location in August.
“We’ve been overgrown here for a long time,” Holmstrom said. There’s not enough room for all of our stuff, not enough parking or garage space for the guys to work in. The service department needs more room so they can work indoors.”
The new property, located at 2810 Elida Drive, is the former home of Lake Country Power. It’s about one mile west of the current location and offers plenty of space for customers, inventory, and servicing.
“It’s a better workplace for the employees and a more comfortable shopping experience for our customers,” Holmstrom said.
Renovations on the new building are currently underway. The interior was stripped down to the concrete floor and exterior steel. New flooring will be installed this week and the exterior will be getting fresh paint and added steel siding.
Office Manager Debbie Howg first joined the Grand Rapids Marine staff in 2001. She said she’s looking forward to the move, joking that she’ll finally get an office with a view.
“I’m anxious for a window office. I’m very excited to be able to see outside,” Howg said. “It’s going to be a great service area with a great showroom in a great location,”
Grand Rapids Marine is most known for boats, pontoons, docks, and lifts. They also offer parts, service, and rentals, hot tubs, trailers, and installation.
Summer is the busiest season for staff as boating season is in full swing. Holmstrom said business has increased faster in recent years.
“It’s all hands on deck with the amount of people moving to our area.”
Grand Rapids Marine is a family-owned business that has operated for 43 years. Before that, it was known as Mornes Marine. Bob Holmstrom, Mike’s father, purchased Mornes Marine and renamed it in 1978. He oversaw operations until his retirement in 2016.
Holmstrom has a lot of history with Grand Rapids Marine.
He began working for his father when he was 10 years old, cleaning the store and doing odd jobs. After graduating from tech school, he started working in the shop as a mechanic.
He eventually took on more of his father’s responsibilities over time, before purchasing the business in 2016.
Once the move is complete, Holmstrom plans on selling the current property.
“It’ll be weird to see another business here someday,” Holmstrom said. “We’re really excited to be in the new place and what that brings. We are going to grow that place, too. Eventually, I want to add a showroom. It’ll be exciting to see that place grow and develop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.